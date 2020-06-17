ZOIDS WILD: A Brand New Video Game Is Coming To The Nintendo Switch This Year

With the launch of the new Zoids era, Zoids Wild , a brand new franchise has been released with toys, manga, anime, and now video games! Hit the jump for the latest updates on the upcoming Switch game!

Zoids is a model kit toy line that allowed those who purchased the kits to build mechanized animals that usually had a motor to make them move or even fight! After its beginning in the '80s, the toyline started to grow in popularity, spawning multiple anime series, video games, and manga.

When Zoids finally made it to the west, the franchise reached new heights as the toyline began to reach the North American fanbase. This ended up having even more model lines and shows released in the west, along with some exciting video games.

For a brief period, the franchise was in a bit of a hibernating state until a new toyline was introduced, Zoids Wild. With the help of Takara TOMY, the Zoids line ushered in a whole new franchise to the series that included a new manga line, and the new Zoids Wild series. The series later spawned a second season titled Zoids Wild Zero.

Another exciting aspect of the new line is the return of Zoids to the video game platform. The first release from the series was Zoids Wild: King of Blast, which saw a success month the fans of the series. However, a brand new video game has announced to come to the Nintendo Switch!

The new game has been described to have a theme of "remodeling," allowing players to customize their perfect Zoid. With the game set to come later this year, it sure is nice to see Zoids in the spotlight again! Make sure to share your thoughts on the new release in the usual spot!

The series follows Arashi and his Wild Liger. The main antagonists are the Death Metal Empire, lead by Gallagher. They use Zoids for conquest, and have at their command many Zoids and warriors, including the Four Heavenly Kings.

Zoids Wild for the Nintendo Switch is set to release this winter!