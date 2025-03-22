MOONRISE Official Trailer Released Ahead Of Netflix Series Debut Next Month

Netflix has shared the official trailer for the upcoming anime series Moonrise. Produced by Wit Studio, Moonrise is an adaptation of the sci-fi epic novel by Tou Ubukata (author of “Tenchi Meisatsu” and series composition/scriptwriter for Fafner in the Azure and Psycho-Pass).

It's also one of this year's most anticipated projects, featuring a collaboration between popular writer Tou Ubukata and character designer Hiromu Arakawa. The series is set to debut on Netflix on April 10th and with AnimeJapan taking place this weekend, the streamer shared the show's official trailer.

Seeking revenge, Jack (Chiaki Kobayashi) joins the Earth army as a scout—only to encounter an unexpected leader within the resistance forces.



Theme song:

"Daijoubu" by AiNA THE END 🌙



Moonrise is directed by Masashi Koizuka (Attack on Titan Seasons 2 and 3) and produced by Wit Studio (Spy x Family, Attack on Titan Seasons 1-3). Character concepts were designed by manga artist Hiromu Arakawa (Fullmetal Alchemist, Silver Spoon). The theme song, "Daijoubu," is performed by AiNA THE END.

The series synopsis reads:

In a not-too-distant future, humanity has established a loosely organized world government with everything managed by an international AI network called Sapientia. People live peaceful lives by loyally obeying its rational decisions. However, Sapientia’s lunar development project, which sends criminals and pollutants to the Moon to maintain Earth’s peace, creates disparity and poverty on the Moon, sparking a catalyst for war. Jacob "Jack" Shadow gets caught up in this conflict after losing his family to a terrorist bombing by the Moon's rebel army. Vowing revenge, Jack joins the Earth army as a scout on the Moon, only to discover an unexpected leader among the resistance forces.

In addition to the official trailer, Netflix also shared a teaser visual and revealed additional cast members.

As previously announced, series protagonist Jack is voiced by Chiaki Kobayashi, while Phil Ashe, Jack's childhood friend, is voiced by Yuto Uemura.

What awaits beyond the tragic struggle between the Earth and the Moon?



Moonrise will premiere on Netflix on April 10th.