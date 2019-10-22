 7SEEDS: Anime Announces Second Season Coming To Netflix
Hit anime, 7SEEDS, is coming back wit a second season on Netflix. Hit the jump for more information and the new visual and promo video!

marvelfreek94 | 10/22/2019
Filed Under: "Other" Source: www.crunchyroll.com
Yumi Tamura's hit survival manga series, 7SEEDS, released an anime adaption this past June, on Netflix. The series garned a very strong fanbase with only 12 episodes (so far) to its name. Recently, Netflix announced that a second season has been greenlit for the series and has even revealed a promo video and visual that can be seen below!




While no release date has been set, fans can expect the release year to be some time in early 2020. Excited for the series return? Ready to see what's in store for the protagonist, Natsu, and her friends? We would love to hear your thoughts in the usual spot!
