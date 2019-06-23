 A CERTAIN SCIENTIFIC ACCELERATOR: New Videos Showcase Opening And Ending Themes
Other Headlines Pictures Videos

A CERTAIN SCIENTIFIC ACCELERATOR: New Videos Showcase Opening And Ending Themes

A CERTAIN SCIENTIFIC ACCELERATOR: New Videos Showcase Opening And Ending Themes

Spinoff series A Certain Scientific Accelerator, has revealed two new promo videos for the series that show us the opening and ending themes. Hit the jump to check it out!

marvelfreek94 | 6/23/2019
Filed Under: "Other" Source: www.animenewsnetwork.com
A Certain Magical Index is having a spinoff series, focusing on the character Accelerator. The series will be titled A Certain Magical Accelerator, and is set for a summer release, this year! The show, in an effort to get the fans excited, has released two new promo videos that showcase the opening and ending themes to the series, check it out! 

Opening:



Ending:



Excited for the new series? Expect A Certain Magical Accelerator, to premier, in Japan, on July 12th! 
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...