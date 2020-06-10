A3! SEASON AUTUMN & WINTER: A New Promo For The Show's Autumn Troupe Has Begun Streaming

A brand new promo has started streaming for the upcoming autumn troupe in A3! Season Autumn & Winter . Hit the jump to check out the brand new footage!

As the year progresses, the show must go on for Velude Way as the autumn and winter seasons begin to saunter in. Based on the mobile game where players must train actors to perform in a stage play, A3! is a brand new anime that tries to capture the fun of the mobile game in a show style format.

Broken into four seasons, the spring and summer troupes have managed to keep the eager young owner of this all-male theater out of the jaws of the loan sharks that she owes. However, it's time for a new crew to get with the program and put out their best show yet for the autumn and winter seasons.

Up until now, there had been no official video revealing the new seasons, but as its October premiere gets closer, all of that changed. The latest promo for A3!: Season Autumn & Winter shows off the new troupe that will be lending their talents to the fall season.

There is still more that is left to be revealed before the conclusion of the season, but until then, we would love to hear your thoughts on the new troupe! Also, don't forget to check out the new promo below!





In Tokyo, there is a place called Velude Way. It is a district notorious for its performers and theatrical groups. Izumi Tachibana, who was previously a stage actress, arrives with a letter that reads, "Full of debt! Zero customers! Only one actor!" It describes the current state of the once-popular theater group Mankai Company. Her task is to rebuild the company to its former glory as the new owner and chief director.



A3! Season Autumn & Winter is set for release on October 12th!