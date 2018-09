ACE ATTORNEY: New Season 2 Promo Reveals Opening Theme Artist And Footage

The second season of Ace Attorney recently revealed a new promo video. Within the video the new opening theme artist was shown. Check it out after the jump!

Yuuki Kaji as Phoenix Wright/Ryūichi Naruhodō

Aoi Yuki as Maya Fey/Mayoi Ayasato

Masashi Tamaki as Miles Edgeworth/Reiji Mitsurugi

Chie Nakamura as Mia Fey/Chihiro Ayasato

Masami Iwasaki as Dick Gumshoe/Keisuke Itonokogiri

Tooru Nara as Larry Butz/Masashi Yahari

Hiroaki Hirata as Godot

will be coming back to Japanese airwaves at the beginning of October. But before that there are still some announcements to be had. One such event proved to be the perfect setting for this. During thepanel during the 2018 Tokyo Game Show, a new promo video for the second season was revealed. Within the short preview, new footage was shown to audiences while also announcing the artist of the opening for the series. Check out the preview below! (skip to 21:38 till the 25 minute mark)The opening artist, Tomohisa Yamashita, will be performing the song "Never Lose". Halca will be performing the ending theme; "Starting Blue". THe season will be having a multitude of returning cast members that include;

Season 2 is going to release in Japan on October 6th; taking the time slot ofat 5:30pm JST. Excited for the new season of? Share your thoughts in the usual spot below!