ACE ATTORNEY Season 2 Will Have A One-Hour Special
The official mantan-web site has shared new information on Ace Attorney Season 2. A one-hour special is being developed that will follow and focus on Ryuuichi (Phoenix) as a defendant in court during his college years. He is studying and preparing himself to become a lawyer. A triangle relationship with a newcomer is drawn, drama ensues. This special will air on January 19, 2019.
The second season started airing on October 6, 2018 and is produced by Aniplex, Yomiuri Telecasting and Capcom. Funimation has the English license and CloverWorks is the studio animating it. Ayumu Watanabe is directing and Kisuke Koizumi is the sound director. The opening theme is Never Lose by Tomohisa Yamashita and the ending theme is Starting Blue by halca.
The voice cast is the following: Masashi Tmaki as Reiji Mitsurugi, Yuki Kaji as Ryuuichi Naruhodou, Aoi Yuuki ass Mayoi Ayasato and Hiroaki Hirata as Godot. The first season aired from April 2016 to September 2016 and has a total of 24 episodes.
Since he was a child, Ryuuichi Naruhodou's dream was to become a defense attorney, protecting the innocent when no one else would. However, when the rookie lawyer finally takes on his first case under the guidance of his mentor Chihiro Ayasato, he realizes that the courtroom is a battlefield. In these fast paced trials, Ryuuichi is forced to think outside the box to uncover the truth of the crimes that have taken place in order to prove the innocence of his clients.
Gyakuten Saiban: Sono "Shinjitsu", Igi Ari! follows Ryuuichi as he tackles cases to absolve the falsely accused of the charges they face. It will not be easy—standing in his path is the ruthless Reiji Mitsurugi, a prosecutor who will stop at nothing to hand out guilty verdicts. With his back against the wall, the defense attorney must carefully examine both evidence and witness testimony, sifting through lies to solve the mystery behind each case. With a shout of "objection!," the battle in the courtroom begins!
