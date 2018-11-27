ACE OF DIAMOND ACT II Anime Series Announces Additional Cast

official diaace website has shared two new actors joining the cast of upcoming anime sequel Ace of Diamond Act II. The two new actors are Ayumu Murase as Kaoru Yui and Tasuku Hatanaka as Hirofumi Asada. These two actors join the confirmed cast of the following: Thehas shared two new actors joining the cast of upcoming anime sequel Ace of Diamond Act II. The two new actors are Ayumu Murase as Kaoru Yui and Tasuku Hatanaka as Hirofumi Asada. These two actors join the confirmed cast of the following:

Cast

Takahiro Sakura as Kazuya Miyuki

Ryota Osaka as Eijun Sawamura

Natsuki Hanae as Haruichi Kominato

Nobunaga Shimazaki as Satoru Furuya

Staff

Director - Mitsuyuki Masuhara

Writer - Takeshi Konuta

Music - Frying-Pan

Studio - Madhouse, Production I.G



The Ace of Diamond Act II manga series is written by Yuji Terajima, published by Kodansha in the Weekly Shonen Magazine and has been running since 2015 with 13 volumes out right now. The first anime series titled Ace of Diamond aired from October 6, 2013 to March 28, 2016 and has 131 episodes.



I want to pitch to that mitt again... A meeting with catcher Kazuya Miyuki changed the 15-year-old Eijun Sawamura's life. He said goodbye to all his friends and knocked upon the door of Seidou, a prestigious baseball school, intent on testing his own strength. There, he met many proud baseball players who were betting everything on the sport! A classic tale, yet new and fresh. All the emotion and excitement of the popular baseball manga is at last coming to television in the form of an anime!