Adi Shankar's Netflix Series CASTLEVANIA Gets A NEW Teaser Poster

With the Castlevania set to release later this year it was only a matter of time before we got the first look at something from the series.In the series the last member of the Belmont clan is on a quest to save Eastern Europe from the cluches of Vlad Dracula Tepe.Adi Shankar announced the plans for a Castlevania seires way back in 2015. He began working with Fred Seibert and Kevin Kolde of Frederator Studios on bringing the animated mini-series based on Konami's Castlevania game series to life. To hammer out specifics the series is also said to be based on the 1989 NES Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse. In the game, Dracula has Europe under his thumb. In his journey, Trevor Belmont along with the sorceress Sypha Belnades, the pirate Grant Danasty, and Dracula's own half-vampire son, Alucard venture to kill Dracula himself.