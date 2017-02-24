Adi Shankar's Netflix Series CASTLEVANIA Gets A NEW Teaser Poster
With the Castlevania set to release later this year it was only a matter of time before we got the first look at something from the series.
Adi Shankar, producer of the upcoming animated Netflix series, Castlevania released a NEW teaser poster for the series. Hit the jump and check it out!
In the series the last member of the Belmont clan is on a quest to save Eastern Europe from the cluches of Vlad Dracula Tepe.
Adi Shankar announced the plans for a Castlevania seires way back in 2015. He began working with Fred Seibert and Kevin Kolde of Frederator Studios on bringing the animated mini-series based on Konami's Castlevania game series to life. To hammer out specifics the series is also said to be based on the 1989 NES Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse. In the game, Dracula has Europe under his thumb. In his journey, Trevor Belmont along with the sorceress Sypha Belnades, the pirate Grant Danasty, and Dracula's own half-vampire son, Alucard venture to kill Dracula himself.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]