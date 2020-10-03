ALTERED CARBON: RESLEEVED's New Trailer Reveals The Netflix Anime's Release Date

With the success of the second season of Altered Carbon, a brand new CG animated series is coming to Netflix! Hit the jump to see the trailer for Altered Carbon: Resleeved!

The science fiction series, Altered Carbon, has amassed a quiet fanbase that burst forth the minute the second season began streaming. Now, it seems like the series has ad a whole new life breathed into it, not only with this second season, but with a brand new CG anime series, titled Altered Carbon: Resleeved. News has been building up since October, for the series, but now it seems that it has hit its home stretch!



Recently, a brand new English and Japanese trailer has been released for the new series that also gives the release date. The synopsis has viewers following Takeshi Kovacs while he protects a tattoo artist and tries to solve a muder of a Yakuza member. Check out the brand new trailer below!

Excited for the new series? We we would love to hear your thoughts in the comments! Altered Carbon: Resleeved premiers, on Netflix, on March 19th!

