ALTERED CARBON: RESLEEVED's New Trailer Reveals The Netflix Anime's Release Date
The science fiction series, Altered Carbon, has amassed a quiet fanbase that burst forth the minute the second season began streaming. Now, it seems like the series has ad a whole new life breathed into it, not only with this second season, but with a brand new CG anime series, titled Altered Carbon: Resleeved. News has been building up since October, for the series, but now it seems that it has hit its home stretch!
With the success of the second season of Altered Carbon, a brand new CG animated series is coming to Netflix! Hit the jump to see the trailer for Altered Carbon: Resleeved!
Recently, a brand new English and Japanese trailer has been released for the new series that also gives the release date. The synopsis has viewers following Takeshi Kovacs while he protects a tattoo artist and tries to solve a muder of a Yakuza member. Check out the brand new trailer below!
English:
Japanese:
Excited for the new series? We we would love to hear your thoughts in the comments! Altered Carbon: Resleeved premiers, on Netflix, on March 19th!
