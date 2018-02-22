Anime Fans Have Started Showing A Face Shape Theory To Prove Anime Characters Look Japanese
One of the biggest things that has been debated on since the ’80s once anime started creeping into Western pop culture is, do anime characters actually look Japanese? Fans love to project themselves onto their favorite characters and it’s easier to do that when they look like you. Others love “Japanese exoticism” and the aesthetic that comes with it. Either way, it’s a debate that will probably continue when we’re all dead.
One of the biggest things that anime fans are split on is, do anime characters actually look Japanese? Some anime fans have taken a face shape theory to prove that they do look Japanese.
Below is a comparison between “Japanese” and “white” people that can be found on 2ch. Using physical characteristics like the space between eyes and eyebrows, jawline, nose shape, and cheek structures explain why Chie Satonaka “looks Japanese.” Check them out down below:
One older thread on Terminal went even further, using profile shots to prove an anime character’s Japanese look.
Of course, there are characters and people whose facial structures don’t fall in line with the charts. Some fans wave those comparisons away, but it’s a flaw worth mentioning with so many fans being invested and interested in this debate. Check the image showing the comparison below.
Another user also jokingly said "what if they’re all cats?" It seems silly at first, but many modern anime characters have a “neko-gata,” which is a cat-shaped profile. Check out the hilarious comparison of the characters and a cat below:
What do anime characters look like? Japanese or human-cat hybrids? One can argue that they simply look like “anime.” Big eyes, small noses, and slit-like mouths don’t exist in real life. They are anime people, and fans and art critics may have to drop using human-like comparisons when assessing character designs.
What are your thought on the face shape theory? Do you think the comparisons are correct? Which side do you stand on for the debate of anime characters looking real or not? Let us know what your thoughts are in the comments below!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]