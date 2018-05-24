Anime Film FIREWORKS Unveils Trailer For Its Limited US Film Release
GKIDS has started streaming a new subbed trailer for its film, Fireworks. While the film has already released in Japan, the trailer is in fact for a US release through a pairing with the always cooperative Fathom Events. The drama with a temporal twist is an animated retelling of Shunki Iwai's original 1993 live-action film.
The synopsis of the film and trailer can be checked out below!
Synopsis: "Producer Genki Kawamura follows up his mega-hit your name.with another tale of star-crossed teenage lovers with a sci-fi fantasy twist. Shy Norimichi and fast-talking Yusuke, are goo-goo-eyed over the same elusive classmate, Nazuna. But Nazuna, unhappy over her mother's decision to remarry and leave their countryside town, plans to run away and has secretly chosen Norimichi to accompany her. When things don't go as planned, Norimichi discovers that a glowing multi-color ball found in the sea has the power to reset the clock and give them a second chance to be together. But each reset adds new complications and takes them farther and farther away from the real world - until they risk losing sight of reality altogether."
With animation like what is in the trailer and such a compelling starcrossed love story, it is no surprise the film scored number 3 in the Japanese box office! Expect the film to hit US theaters on July 3, 5 and 7th but a separate theatrical release on July 4th! Make sure to give Fireworks a shot this summer!
