Anime Film OKKO'S INN Releases New Promo Video With English Subtitles

This fall will see the release of the feel good anime film Okko's Inn. A new promo film was recently posted that is in english subtitles for the western audiences to enjoy!

The novel series writen by Hiroko Reijo and illustrated by Asami; entitled Waka Okami wa Sogakusei! (The Young Innkeper Is a Gradeschooler!) is a story about a little girl who learns to run an Inn with her grandmother and the aid of ghosts. The book series has been well received and has not only gotten an anime series that released in Japan this April, but also an anime film that will be releasing in September! Gaga International. the film's distributor, recently unveiled a new promo video that contains english subtitles as well. The film, Okko's Inn, will feature a story that has not been covered in the novels that involves the main characters parents. Check out the trailer below!







Are you excited for the new heartfelt movie? Your wait is almost over cause Okko's Inn opens in Japan this September!

