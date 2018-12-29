ARIFURETA - FROM COMMONPLACE TO WORLD'S STRONGEST Anime Shares Its First Trailer

The official overlapinc YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.36-minute promotional video for the upcoming anime adaptation of author Ryo Shirakome's fantasy harem novel series Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest. The video has new footage from the anime's first season, it introdcues the main characters as well as their voice actors, it shows the animation style the project is taking and reveals the release date of July 2019.



Cast

Toshinari Fukamachi as Hajime Nagumo

Yuki Kuwahara as Yue

Minami Takahashi as Shea

Saori Onishi as Kaori Shirasaki



Staff

Director - Kinji Yoshimoto

Character Design - Chika Kojima

Studio - White Fox, Asread



The light novel series, different from the novel series, has been publisehd by Overlap since June 25, 2015 under the Overlap Bunko imprint and has 8 volumes out right now. J-Novel Club and Seven Seas have the North American license with J-Novel releasing it digitally and Seven Seas going print.



A manga series adaptation started publishing in July 11, 2017 by Overlap in the Comic Gardo magazine and has 1 volume out right now. Misaki Mori writes and illustrates this adaptation. As soon as more information on this upcoming anime series pops up, we will let you know.



Seventeen year old Hajime Nagumo is your average, everyday otaku. However, his simple life of pulling all-nighters and sleeping in school is suddenly turned upside down when he, along with the rest of his class, is summoned to a fantasy world! They're treated like heroes and tasked with the duty of saving the human race from utter extinction. But what should have been any otaku's wet dream quickly turns into Hajime's nightmare. While the rest of his class are blessed with godlike powers, Hajime's job, Synergist, only has a single transmutation skill. Ridiculed and bullied by his classmates for being weak, he soon finds himself in despair. Will he be able to survive in this dangerous world of monsters and demons with only a glorified blacksmith's level of strength?

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest is out in July 2019