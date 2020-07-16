ASCENDANCE OF A BOOKWORM: Hit Anime Announces Third Season Is Coming

Following two highly successful seasons, Ascendance of a Bookworm will be getting a third season, following the conclusion of the second. Hit the jump for more information!

Literature is life, and for Miya Kazuki and Yu Shiina's Ascendance of a Bookworm, that statement rings more accurate than most. The series initially began as a novel series before moving to the light novel format in 2017. To date, the series has released 23 volumes and has not stopped creating new chapters.

Ascendance of a Bookworm tells the story of a young girl who awakens in a fantasy realm, much younger but still with a love of books. Learning her village is badly illiterate, she begins to create books of her own and build a library where she can truly be happy and carefree.

Following the success of the manga, an anime was greenlit, and its first season premiered last October. Running for only 14 episodes, the season was completed before the year ended. By the spring of next year, the series' second part was released and ran for 12 episodes in total.

With how fast the series has been produced, and the massive praise from the fanbase, a third season had all but been confirmed. However, following a live-streamed special from Niconico, the speculation was finally put to rest!

As of now, there is a definite confirmation that the third season will be happening; however, a date has not officially been given. Make sure to share your thoughts on the news in the comments!





Ascendance of a Bookworm follows the life of college student and aspiring librarian Motosu Urano who is transported to another world after an unfortunate accident. When she is reborn as Main, the daughter of a poor soldier, she makes it her mission to make books more freely available to everyone in this new world.



