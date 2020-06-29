ASSAULT LILY BOUQUET: New Cast Member Announced For Upcoming Anime

As the fall premiere of Assault Lily Bouquet inches closer to release, a brand new cast member and character have been revealed. Hit the jump to check out who is coming to the new series!

Beginning in 2013 as a collectible action doll line, Assault Lily Bouquet has become one of the fastest-growing franchises in the magical girl genre. The multimedia franchise has managed to branch out into the world of anime.

The upcoming anime of the same name will be released through SHAFT and has announced a director by the name of Shouji Saeki (Medaka Box). Mieko Hosoi (Grimgar) has also been announced to be working on the character designs for the series. Initially, the anime was set to release this July; however, due to the recent spread of COVID-19, the release was pushed back to the fall.

While the wait may be longer, the creators are not short on reveals for the series. One such reveal has announced a new character and voice actress to the series. According to the series' official website, voice actress Sayaka Harada (Goblin Slayer, Happy Sugar Life) will be lending her voice to the character Kusumi Egawa.

On Earth in the near future, humanity faced imminent destruction from mysterious giant creatures known as "Huge." The entire world unites against the Huge, and successfully develops weaponry known as "CHARM" (Counter Huge Arms) by combining science and magic. CHARM exhibits high rates of synchronization with teenaged girls, and the girls who use CHARM are viewed as heroes called "Lilies." Throughout the world, "Garden" military academies are established to train Lilies to face the Huge and to serve as bases to protect and guide people. This is a story about fighting girls who aim to become Lilies at one such Garden.

Assault Lily Bouquet will premiere this October!