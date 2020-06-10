B: THE BEGINNING Blu-Ray Review - The Netflix Original Gives A Strong Case For Taking The Hit Anime Home

The awesome Netflix original anime B: The Beginning has released on Blu-ray and DVD. Hit the jump to hear our thoughts on the newest release and what it entails!

Initially released on Netflix in 2018, B: The Beginning is an original anime created by Kazuto Nakazawa that manages to meld multiple genres of storytelling into one cohesive tale. Beginning as a murder mystery drama, the show begins to morph in to a supernatural action tale about star-crossed lovers who want nothing more than to be together.

With the help of Produciotn I.G. and the directorial skill of Nakazawa, the sereis was formed into an artistically beautiful story that never stops keeping the viewer guessing. Today marks the release of the Blu-Ray and Ultimate Collection from Shout! Factory and I recently had the priveledge to review the former.

The standard edition of the series comes in an awesome slipsleeve case and features the show on blu-ray and DVD (four discs total) while the ultimate collection also includes a 160-page art book and a soundtrack of the show. There are a lot of special features included in both editions such as clean version of the opening and ending and an interview with creator Kazuto Nakazawa and the pilot film that the anime is based on.

While the show itself is fantastic in both the sub and the dubbed versions, coupled with the special features, it shines even moreso. One of the stand outs of the home video release is an interview with Nakazawa in which he talks about everything from the origins of the show to his work on Linkin Park's "Breaking the Habit" music video. It is easily one of the most informative features on teh blu-ray.

The pilot film of the show also makes its mark by showing just ow much things can change from the beginning to the finished product. Below are some stills from that pilot that give an idea of the changes! There is so much more of the seires that can be discussed and that is why we would love to hear your thoguths in the comments below!



B: The Beginning 's Blu-ray collections offer so much more than a fantastic series. Between unique special features and looks of the show's early years, there's also a chance to glimpse just how hard the creators worked on this show. Because of that it holds just a bit more weight than it did after purchase.

B:The Beginning Season One Blu-ray + DVD 8/10

















The tiny city-state of Cremona has been shocked by a string of gruesome murders. As only vicious killers are being targeted, and from an enigmatic mark left at each crime scene, people call this mysterious executioner, “Killer B”. When former detective Keith Kazama Flick is called back on duty after an eight-year-long hiatus, a new team assembles at the Royal Investigation Service with the purpose of putting an end to the bloodshed. But Keith appears burdened by too many ghosts from his past. And as much greater and ominous scheme starts emerging, he will need to come to terms with them all.



B: The Beginning is available now for both standard and the Ultimate Collection!