BACK STREET GIRLS Reveals A New Visual For The Series

is a comedy manga that has been making the rounds in the community due to its quirky plot and interesting execution. Recently, Jasmine Gyuh's story has released promo videos for their new anime adaption of the series. The premise of the show is just enough of a pull as it centers around three male Yakuza members who are forced to go undercover as three female teen idol stars. Through watching them keep this particular cover, we get to see a very comedic take on how they handle their 'situation' and the status of being an idol. The show's official Twitter also revealed a brand new visual series that you can check out below!Excited forand all of the shenanigans that are sure to follow? Share your thoughts below! The series will be premiering in Japan on July 3rd; with the opening theme, "Gokudolls Music", performed by the female idol band that the men are undercover as called, Gokudolls Nijigumi!