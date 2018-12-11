BAKI Anime Series Shares The Casting Of Several New Characters
The official Baki website has shared the casting of new characters appearing in the show. The following characters and voice actors are joining the martial arts anime series: Ayumu Murase as Gaia, Minoru Inaba as Izo Motobe, Hideyuki Tanaka as Mahomed Alai and Soichiro Hoshi as Mahomed Alai Jr. These characters are not the protagonists of the story but will have important roles on the episodes coming up. Manga readers know what is coming to the show.
The anime has been airing since June 25, 2018 and its last episode will air on December 17, 2018 with a total of 26 episodes. TMS Entertainment animates this project, Toshiki Hirano directs it, Kishou Taniyama writes the theme song lyrics, and "Fear, and Loathing in Las Vegas" as well as GRANRODEO have theme song performances.
The main characters and their voice actors are: Nobunaga Shimazaki as Baki Hanma, Takuya Eguchi as Kaoru Hanayama, Takayuki Sugou as Doppo Orochi, Rikiya Koyama as Retsu Kaiou and Bin Shimada as Gouki Shibukawa. You can catch the show in Netflix, airing with English subtitles.
