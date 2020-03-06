BANG DREAM!: New Rock Song Released By RAISE A SUILEN

A new music video has released on the official BanG Dream! Youtube channel by the band RAISE A SUILEN. Hit the jump to take a listen!

In 2015, Bushiroad launched the BanG Dream! franchise. The franchise is designed to consist of all female bands that play unique styles tailored to each group. As of now the franchise has branched out to have three seasons of a hit anime, live performances CD's and videos and a rhythm game that released on smartphones. The first band to join was called Poppin'Party and since then has added six more groups.

Recently, a new band appeared in the smartphone game titled BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! called RAISE A SUILEN. The band is a hard hittingrock bang that consists of members CHU², LAYER, MASKING, PAREO, and LOCK. The band claims they are "the new leader of the big girl band era". Since their reveal, the band has been the topic of discussion for BanG! Dream, due to the intensity they bring to their songs an even stating they are "the strongest band that plays the strongest music."

Recently, a brand new music video was released of the band, to celebrate their game appearance. The song "EXPOSE Burn Out!!!" has been released on the official Youtube channel for BanG! Dream. The song features the bang in a cool synth setting as they rock out. Make sure to check it out below!





Excited for the new song? Want to hear more RAISE A SUILEN? We would love to hear your thoughts, and more, in the comments! "EXPOSE Burn Out!!!" will appear on the band's first album, ERA on August 19,2020!