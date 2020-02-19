BATMAN NINJA: New Stageplay Announced Based On Film
In 2018 Warner Bros. and DC animation released a unique take on the Batman mythos. Batman Ninja, saw the dark knight transported to feudal Japan, where he had to take on a ghastly version of the Joker to return home. The film hired many Japanese animators and creators to bring it to life and now, after its release, a new announcement came from the property.
DC animated film, Batman Ninja, has announced that it will be getting its own stage play. Hit the jump to find out more information!
Stage production company Office Endless has revealed that the hit film will now be getting a stage adaption! The play will be showing at the Theater Moliere Shinjuku, in Tokyo, between October 10th and December 31st.
Excited for the new play? Ready for more Batman Ninja? Share your thoughts in the comments!
