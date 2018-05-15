Sign In
BATMAN NINJA: Pre-Orders Now Open For Exclusive Sengoku Batman Ninja Figure
Pre-orders have officially opened up for the exclusive Sengoku Batman Ninja figure from the Batman Ninja anime film. Hit the jump to check it out!
5/15/2018
Recently pre-orders have opened up for the new exclusive figure of the Sengoku Batman Ninja. Batman Ninja is from the recent anime film with the same title. The Sengoku Batman Ninja figure is part of the figma product line. Continue scrolling down to get the full details on the product.
The figure is fully articulated and painted, but it is not to scale. It comes in at a height of 160 mm or 6.3". The figure also has a lot of special features that make it stand above the rest. Check out the full list of features below:
The figure has smooth yet posable figma joints allow you to act out a variety of action scenes. There is also a flexible plastic is used in specific areas, allowing proportions to be kept without compromising posability. His cape is made from fabric features bendable parts allowing for various situations. The figure also comes with two face plates including a glaring expression and a powerful shouting expression, two swords, a bat kunai and throwing effect parts for the bat kunai and it also includes the armor parts to recreate Sengoku Batman as well as crossed arm parts.
Here is a look at some of the screenshots of the figure down below for your viewing pleasure:
The new figure will retail for $166.99 US dollars and is expected to arrive in April of 2019. If you want to check out the full product page and purchase it,
click here.
What are your thoughts on the Batman Ninja figure? Are you going to pre-order it? Have you watched the Batman Ninja anime? Let us know all of your answers by leaving a comment in the comment section down below!
.