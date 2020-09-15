BEM: BECOME HUMAN A New Video Showcases Footage Featuring Some Of The Characters

Ahead of the highly anticipated release of the movie, BEM: Become Human , a new video has begun streaming, showing off some character interactions with Belm and Burgess. Hit the jump!

Humanoid Monster Bem is one of those classic series that helped forge anime in Japan, but fans would never have guessed it at all. Much like how The Phantom or The Shadow are precursors to the modern superhero.

Since the 60s' the characters in Humanoid Monster Bem have enjoyed various iterations and shows, all telling the story of a trio of monsters who protect the innocent with the hopes of one day being humans themselves. Most recently, the series enjoyed a fantastic anime in 2019 that has helped to usher in a new film!

BEM ~ Become Human is the latest iteration of the classic characters and features them in updated styles that moreso reflect the newest decade. With a sleek style animated by Production I.G., the series is gearing up for its October release by showing off some footage of Belm meeting with Burgess!

The new film looks to be a surefire hit and a long-awaited update to the franchise. Make sure to check out the video below and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments!





Bem, Bela, and Belo are ugly humanoid monsters (yōkai) who fight for justice. The monsters live among humans and protect them from evil yōkai. The three find themselves ostracized from both humans and other yōkai, but the three continue to fight in hopes of one day becoming humans themselves.



BEM: Become Human will release in Japanese theaters on October 2nd!