BLACKFOX: New Anime Announced To Stream On Crunchyroll This October



Crunchyroll will be releasing the anime project, Blackfox, on their streaming site along with its Japanese release. Hit the jump for all of the info!

marvelfreek94 | 9/26/2019
Filed Under: "Other" Source: www.animenewsnetwork.com
Blackfox tells the story of Rikka; a daughter in a ninja clan that dwells in a futuristic city. One day her home comes under attack and Rikka finds she is capable of much more than she cold have ever thought possible. The anime film project was developed by Studio 3Hz and the film originally premiered during the Crunchyroll Expo in late August. This Friday,  Crunchyroll will be releasing a 24 minute preview of the film aheade of its early October release.


Excited for the new film? The great news is that while the theatrical release of the film will be releasing, in Japan, on October 5th; users of Crunchyroll in most territories except Asia, France, German speaking Europe, Italy and Russia, will be able to watch the film with their subscription on October 4th! Make sure to share yoru thoughts on the release in the usual spot!
