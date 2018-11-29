BLADE RUNNER - BLACK LOTUS: New Anime Series Produced By Crunchyroll And Adult Swim
Crunchyroll has announced its partnership with Adult Swim and Alcon Television Group to create and distribute a new anime series based on the Blade Runner franchise. The new show is titled BLADE RUNNER - BLACK LOTUS and it will feature some of the top creators from Japan.
Adult Swim and Crunchyroll are teaming up to create a new anime series based on the Blade Runner franchise. Here are the details of the new show.
The new anime series is inspired by the BLADE RUNNER 2049 film and will have 13 30-minute episodes produced by studio Sola Digital Arts. Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama will direct the series's premiere season and Shinichiro Watanabe will be the executive producer.
The plot and other details regarding Black Lotus are not being shared right now, however, we know the story will take place in the year 2032 and will have characters from the BLADE RUNNER universe. Just who is coming back?
There is no release date for BLADE RUNNER - BLACK LOTUS, but Adult Swim states that the English dub will air on its Toonami block while Crunchyroll streams it worldwide. This is one of the upcoming projects Crunchyroll and Adult Swim are creating, expect more in the future.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]