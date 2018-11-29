BLADE RUNNER - BLACK LOTUS: New Anime Series Produced By Crunchyroll And Adult Swim

Crunchyroll has announced its partnership with Adult Swim and Alcon Television Group to create and distribute a new anime series based on the Blade Runner franchise. The new show is titled BLADE RUNNER - BLACK LOTUS and it will feature some of the top creators from Japan.



The new anime series is inspired by the BLADE RUNNER 2049 film and will have 13 30-minute episodes produced by studio Sola Digital Arts. Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama will direct the series's premiere season and Shinichiro Watanabe will be the executive producer.



The plot and other details regarding Black Lotus are not being shared right now, however, we know the story will take place in the year 2032 and will have characters from the BLADE RUNNER universe. Just who is coming back?



There is no release date for BLADE RUNNER - BLACK LOTUS, but Adult Swim states that the English dub will air on its Toonami block while Crunchyroll streams it worldwide. This is one of the upcoming projects Crunchyroll and Adult Swim are creating, expect more in the future.