BURN THE WITCH: A New Voice Has Been Added To The Cast Of The New Anime

Tite Kubo's newest project Burn the Witch has just added a new voice to the anime adaption. Hit the jump to find out who will be lending their talents to the new series!

Taking care of or protecting any animal can be very hard. Taking care of or protecting a dragon, however, can be nearly impossible! That is why witches are best equipped for the task, according to Tite Kubo's newest series, Burn the Witch.

Hot off the heels of Bleach, Kubo's new series explores a London very unlike our own, as this London has both magic and dragons freely and openly in use! The story follows two witches whose jobs consist of taking care of and protecting dragons who find themselves in a situation with civilians.

Upon release, the manga was an instant hit, even now it has spawned a new anime series that is coming next month! While the premeire is soon, cast members are still being added, this includes a new addition, Saori Hayama (Rachel in Tower of God), who will be voicing the character Macy Baljure, someone only described as "key" to the story.

There may still be a lot to uncover, but with te premiere so close, the mystery will be solved in no time! We would love to hear your thoughts on the new addition or the anime in the comments below!



Historically 72% of all the deaths in London are related to dragons, fantastical beings invisible to the majority of the people. While unknown to most, some people have been standing up to these dragons. Only inhabitants of Reverse London who live in the hidden “reverse” side of London can see the dragons. Even then, only a selected few become qualified enough as witches or wizards to make direct contact with them. The protagonists of the story are witch duo Noel Niihashi and Ninny Spangcole. They are protection agents for Wing Bind (WB), an organization for dragon conservation and management. Their mission is to protect and manage the dragons within London on behalf of the people.



Burn the Witch premieres on Crunchyroll, October 2nd!