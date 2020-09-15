CAP REVOLUTION BOTTLEMAN: A New Promo Video For The Web Series Has Released

A new promo video has released for the upcoming web series of the Cap Revolution Bottleman franchise. Hit the jump to check out the awesome new footage!

In classic Takara Tomy fashion, a concept as simple as soda pop is about to become the next great children's franchise that goes by the name of Cap Revolution Bottleman! The new franchise covers multiple forms of media, first as a switch game that pairs exclusively with a line of toys so that players can bring their game into the real world. An anime is also coming, which adds a fantastic story to this unique premise.

This new anime follows a young boy who competes in Bottle Battles to become the Bottle King. The show is a web series that will air exclusively on Takara Tomy's Youtube channel and will feature 25, 5-minute shorts. The new series carries the same energy as the Battle B-Daman franchise and will no doubt be just as entertaining.

Recently, a new promo video was released for the new anime that showcases a lot of fantastic new footage. While the toyline doesn't release until October 24th, the anime will be releasing a little bit earlier than that, making sure that fans will know exactly what to expect with the new franchise.

Will you or a younger member of the family be checking out the new series? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments, and don't forget to check out the brand new trailer below!





The anime centers around a boy named Kōta Kōka (Kōka Kōta in Japanese name order, an apparent wordplay on Coca-Cola). Kōta strives to be the world's best Bottle King at the Bottle Battles in the virtual Drink World. He comes across his Bottleman partner Colamaru (Kōramaru) and then wages battles with various rivals.



Cap Revolution Bottleman releases on Takara Tomy's Youtube channel on October 9th!