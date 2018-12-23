CELESTIAL METHOD Anime Series Is Releasing A New Holiday Episode

The official sora-no-method website has shared a key visual for a new episode of the fantasy anime series Celestial Method. The image has two main characters front and center looking cheerful inside a Christmas decoration and under the Merry Christmas text. The image lets fans know that this upcoming episode will be taking place in or around Christmas time. The site promises to give more details at a later date.



The anime series aired from October 5, 2014 to December 28, 2014 and has 13 episodes. Masayuki Sakoi directed it, Naoki Hisaya wrote the script, Tatsuya Kato developed the music and Studio 3Hz animated it. Sentai Filmworks holds the North American license.



The manga series that inspired this anime and upcoming special episode is written by Naoki Hisaya and illustrated by Yuka Namisaki. It was published by ASCII Media Works in the Dengeki Daioh magazine from October 2014 to March 2015 under the Shonen demographic.

It's been seven years since an unusual saucer mysteriously appeared in the sky above Kiriya Lake. With no one knowing what this strange object was or where it came from, concern and panic spread amongst the people. But as time went on this occurrence went from oddity to tourist attraction. Before long, the world lost interest entirely, and the saucer remained nearly forgotten in the sky. Now, former resident Nonoka Komiya returns to the small town after seven years in Tokyo. With only vague memories of her time in the town, the appearance of a spritely girl named Noel causes Nonoka to slowly remember wishes she and four of her friends made in an old observatory.