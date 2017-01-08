Check Out NETFLIX's August Lineup Additions With This New Trailer

It is a good time to be a subscriber of Netflix. Hit the jump and check out all the anime and non additions that are coming to Netflix in August.

August is a pretty big month for anime fans on Netflix. While there isn't a ton of titles that will be hitting the online streaming network, there will be two big releases for the month. Voltron Legendary Defender will debut on August 4th. The third season is sure to pick up right were the epic action left off on Season 2.



Adam Windgard's live action Death Note feature film will start streaming on August 25th. While fans of the Death Note series are a little learly of giving film a go, it is easy to see why given Hollywood adaptations never seem to hit the mark. You cannot deny, however, how amazing Willem Dafoe's Ryuk is turning out.











About Death Note:



Light Turner, a bright student, stumbles across a mystical notebook that has the power to kill any person whose name he writes in it. Light decides to launch a secret crusade to rid the streets of criminals. Soon, the student-turned-vigilante finds himself pursued by a famous detective known only by the alias L.



About Voltron Legendary Defender Season 3:



The success of Zarkon's defeat comes at a price: Shiro has vanished. With the ascension of the mysterious Prince Lotor and without a pilot for the black lion, the team must somehow find the strength to keep fighting. But how can they defend the universe without Voltron? Find out when all-new episodes of DreamWorks Voltron Legendary Defender come to Netflix, August 4.



