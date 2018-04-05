Check Out What STAR WARS Would Look Like As Anime In This Stunning Fan Film
With it being May 4th, we decided that we would like to share a very spectacular treat with our fans who enjoy both Star Wars and anime! Down below we have an awesome short film that was animated by animator Paul "Otaking" Johnson. His official YouTube channel is Otaking77077 feel free to check it out and show him some love after the video!
The short film is called Tie Fighter, and shows an epic space battle from the view of the fighter pilots on both sides of the battle. Check it out:
The summary that Otaking left in the video goes as below:
What if there was an Empire-focussed short Star Wars animation, drawn with the crazy detail and shading of classic 80s anime that's all but vanished from Japan nowadays?
Well, I tried my best. Apologies in advance for not living up to Venus Wars standards.
Drawn and animated by yours truly over 4 years' worth of weekends, with music by the living guitar solo Zak Rahman and sound design by up and coming audio technician Joseph Leyva. Fans of Lucasarts' seminal 1994 TIE Fighter game may notice a few familiar sights and sounds. That “incoming missile” noise gives me horrible flashbacks to this day...
