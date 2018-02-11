Crunchyroll Adds Three New Series To Its Vast Catalog
Crunchyroll has announced three new anime series joining its catalog. The three shows coming in are: Undefeated Bahamut Chronicle, Action Heroine Cheer Fruits and Frame Arms Girl. These shows are out now. The company did not give any other information, it just lists the areas or territories where these shows will be streamable.
Bahamut is available in: Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, South Africa, Sweden, Norway, Netherlands, Finland, Denmark, Iceland, and Central and South America. United States is not in this list. The anime series aired from January 2016 to March 2016 and has 12 episodes. Sentai Filmworks hold the English license and Lerche is the studio that animates it.
Action Heroine Cheer Fruits is available in: United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Sweden, Norway, Netherlands, Finland, Denmark, and Central and South America. The anime series aired from July 2017 to September 2017 and has 12 episodes. Sentai Filmworks hold the English license and studio Diomedea animated it.
Frame Arms Girl is available in: United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Sweden, Norway, Netherlands, Finland, Denmark, and Central and South America. The anime series aired from April 2017 to June 2017 and has 12 episodes out. Sentai Filmworks holds the English license and studios Zexcs and Studio A-CAT animated it.
