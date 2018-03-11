Crunchyroll Gives An Update On The Shows Leaving And Entering Its Catalog

Hetalia



This next list contains some of the approximately 50 seasons that are being added to the site. Crunchyroll helped produce these titles, this list contains only dub shows:

91 Days

A Centaur's LIfe

Ace Attorney

Alderamin on the Sky

Aokana

Berserk

Brave Witches

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 1

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 2

Chain Chronicle

Chaos;Child

Classroom of the Elite

Dies Irae

Dies Irae OVA

Free! Iwatobi Swim Club Season 1

Gintama Season 3

HANDSHAKER

Hundred

ISLAND

Izetta the Witch

Joker Game

KADO -The Right Answer-

Kancolle

Katana Maidens ~toji no miko~

Love Tyrant

Magical Girls Raising Project

Masamune-kun's Revenge

Mob Psycho 100

Myriad Colors Phantom World

Nanbaka

New Game

Orange

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-

Recovery of a MMO Junkie

ReLIFE

ReLIFE OVA

Rokka -Braves of the Six Flowers*

Saga of Tanya the Evil

Space Patrol Luluco

Taboo Tattoo

The Ancient Magus Bride

The Morose Mononokean

THE REFLECTION WAVE ONE

The Testament of Sister New Devil

The Testament of Sister New Devil BURST

Twin Star Exorcists

URAHARA

Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches



This is what the site had to say about the partnership and the titles leaving and coming in. In Funimation's side, their library will get bigger with the addition of several hundred subbed series. Some series that will be availbe in sub are: My Hero Academia, Cowboy Bebop, Space Dandy, Yu Yu Hakusho, Assassination Classroom, Snow White with the Red Hair and Death Parade

As soon as there is more information, we will let you know.