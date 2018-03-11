Crunchyroll Gives An Update On The Shows Leaving And Entering Its Catalog

Crunchyroll is still checking out which series are being affected by the partnership termination with Funimation. However, since the removal date is coming up, the company wants to give fans some information and time to watch these titles that will be exiting the platform.
Here are the top 20 series that will be exiting Crunchyroll on November 9th:
Assassination Classroom
Overlord Season 1
Yu Yu Hakusho
Noragami
Seraph of the End: Vampire Reign
Cowboy Bebop
High School DxD
D. Gray-man
A Certain Scientific Railgun Seasons 1-2
Nichijou - My Ordinary Life
STEINS;GATE
Lord Marksman and Vanadis
Samurai Champloo
PSYCHO-PASS
Blood Blockade Battlefront Season 1
Hyouka
Snow White with the Red Hair
Grimgar of Fantasy and Ash
Claymore
Hetalia
This next list contains some of the approximately 50 seasons that are being added to the site. Crunchyroll helped produce these titles, this list contains only dub shows:
91 Days
A Centaur's LIfe
Ace Attorney
Alderamin on the Sky
Aokana
Berserk
Brave Witches
Bungo Stray Dogs Season 1
Bungo Stray Dogs Season 2
Chain Chronicle
Chaos;Child
Classroom of the Elite
Dies Irae
Dies Irae OVA
Free! Iwatobi Swim Club Season 1
Gintama Season 3
HANDSHAKER
Hundred
ISLAND
Izetta the Witch
Joker Game
KADO -The Right Answer-
Kancolle
Katana Maidens ~toji no miko~
Love Tyrant
Magical Girls Raising Project
Masamune-kun's Revenge
Mob Psycho 100
Myriad Colors Phantom World
Nanbaka
New Game
Orange
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-
Recovery of a MMO Junkie
ReLIFE
ReLIFE OVA
Rokka -Braves of the Six Flowers*
Saga of Tanya the Evil
Space Patrol Luluco
Taboo Tattoo
The Ancient Magus Bride
The Morose Mononokean
THE REFLECTION WAVE ONE
The Testament of Sister New Devil
The Testament of Sister New Devil BURST
Twin Star Exorcists
URAHARA
Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches
This is what the site had to say about the partnership and the titles leaving and coming in. In Funimation's side, their library will get bigger with the addition of several hundred subbed series. Some series that will be availbe in sub are: My Hero Academia, Cowboy Bebop, Space Dandy, Yu Yu Hakusho, Assassination Classroom, Snow White with the Red Hair and Death Parade
. As soon as there is more information, we will let you know.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]