CRUNCHYROLL: SHADOWVERSE AND RE:ZERO OVA Coming To Streaming Service

A new TV anime series and an OVA will begin streaming on Crunchyroll. Both Shadowverse and Re:Zero The Frozen Bond OVA are coming this month. Hit the jump for more info!

During these trying times it is nice to see that streaming services, such as Crunchyroll, are coming out with new and exciting content to help stave of boredom and keep minds off of everything going on. Recently, an announcement came that a new OVA and series would be coming to the service in the coming month.

The first is a new series, and original story based on Cygames, inc's smartphone card battle game, Shadowverse. The game launched back in 2016 and the new series promises to capture all of the excitement that the game has to offer. Make sure to check out the trailer that Crunchyroll released below!





The second is an OVA for the Re:Zero franchise. The title is Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World - The Frozen Bond. The OVA originally released in theaters on November 8th, in Japan, and now the subbed version will be coming to Crunchyroll, with a dubbed version coming at a later date. Make sure to check out the trailer for the OVA below!





Excited for the new releases? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments! Shadowverse releases on Crunchyroll this Tuesday! and Re:Zero lists its premiere for May 1st!