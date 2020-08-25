CRUNCHYROLL: Streaming Service Adds KIRAKIRA ☆ PRECURE A LA MODE To More Regions

Famous streaming service, Crunchyroll, is expanding the regions of streaming for its hit anime series Kirakira ☆ Precure a la Mode . Hit the jump for more information and where it can be viewed!

Anime streaming service mega-giant, Crunchyroll, has had quite a busy week with its new changes and announcements in regards to their new membership tiers. Among all of the changes to the subscription structure, those who watch the service around the world may notice that a few more shows are coming to the platform.

One show that Crunchyroll has decided to add to their sprawling library is set in the Precure franchise. The series has spawned 14 different shows that began in 2017 and is best known for its vibrant colors and the mixture of girls owning a sweet shop and defeating the evil fairies that try to destroy their delicious creations.

Recently, an announcement came that the streaming service would be bringing the 14th series in the franchise, Kirakira ☆ Precure a la Mode, to the service. The best part about the reveal is that the series will be coming to most services worldwide!

While not much more was announced aside from a premiere date, make sure to stay tuned to more potential shows being added to the service!





The story of Cure Whip and the guardians of sweets begins! I'm Usami Ichika, a second-year in middle school who loves, loves, LOVES sweets! When I heard that my mother was coming back from her job overseas, I decided to challenge myself by making a shortcake just for her!

Just then...

"I'm pekopeko hungry, peko!"

...a fairy named Pekorin crashed in from the sky! It scared the heck out of me, but that was just the beginning! Cream explosions, cake thieves... all kinds of strange things started happening in our town! And as it turned out, there was a weird monster behind it! He'd been stealing the kirakiral energy that lives in sweets, turning all the sweets black!!

I couldn't let the same thing happen to my shortcake. It's an expression of love for my mother, so it's really important to me! But just as I put the finishing touches on my Usami Ichika special bunny shortcake... I turned into the legendary patissier, Precure !

Now, as Cure Whip, I'll protect the sweets that people use to express their feelings to each other!



Kirakira ☆ Precure a la Mode is now streaming, on Crunchyroll, in North America, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. It will stream in Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa on Thursday!