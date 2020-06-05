CRUNCHYROLL: Streaming Service Has Released Its Spring Slate Of English Dubs

Crunchyroll has recently released its upcoming spring slate for anime! Hit the jump to learn about the new release dates and shows!

Fans of anime and dubbed series are about to have quite an eventful spring season! Lately, Crunchyroll has been rolling out a ton of new originals and simulcasting a lot of new anime, as they release. The best part about this, is it has managed to make the lockdown period, due to COVID-19, more enjoyable with new and fresh shows to keep up with. This week sees a lot of new announcements coming from the streaming service about new dubbed series and some casting choices.

As part of the new spring release slate, for the series, a lot of new anime series are premiering and an equal amount of series are retunring. All of which will be the dub versions, while some will see a release after a short delay. Director of Production, Joshua Lopez had this to say; “I am incredibly proud of the Crunchyroll production team for safely delivering dubs to our community. For the series that experienced delays, we restarted production with a remote cast and crew. We produced about half of ‘Tower of God’ in studio, before shifting to a fully-remote workflow. We also recorded the entirety of the current episodes of ‘The 8th son? Are you kidding me?’ and ‘My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!’ with a remote cast,”







The new dub releases are as follows:

“Somali and the Forest Spirit” - After a delay due to the current situation, episodes 9 through 12 are set to release, on Crunchyroll, May 7.

“Science fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove it” - After a delay, episodes 9 through 12 are set to release, on Crunchyroll, May 8.

“Tower of God” - The hit new Crunchyroll Original series will begin airing weekly dubbed episodes starting May 13, new episodes airing every Wednesday.

“The 8th son? Are you kidding me?” - The dub for this new spring anime series will release, on Crunchyroll, starting May 14, all new episodes airing every Thursday.

“My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!” - Crunchyroll will release the dub for this new spring anime series on May 16, with new episodes airing every Saturday

“Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun” - Following a delay, episode 16 of “Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun” will release starting on May 16. New episodes will air weekly.

“In/Spectre” - Following a delay, episode 8 of the Crunchyroll Original series “In/Spectre” will release, on Crunchyroll starting on May 23. New episodes will air thereafter.

Excited for all of the new releases? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments and tune in to Crunchyroll this month!