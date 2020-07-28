CRUNCHYROLL: The Company Has Reached A New Milestone With 3 Million Subscribers

Streaming service and media giant Crunchyroll has reached all new heights by reaching a new milestone of 3 million subscribers! Hit the jump to see how everyone helped to reach this goal!

Since 2006, the streaming service and now media giant, Crunchyroll, has been introducing fans across the globe to the world of anime, while also maintaining that fanbase with constant updates and even original content. Due to the continuous fan support and followers, the streaming service has had the fantastic honor of reaching the milestone of 3 million followers!

With such an impressive accolade, it's important to note the things that have kept fans coming and staying to the service. Some of these examples can be seen in the most watch shows for the companies second quarter. These shows include Black Clover, BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS, Food Wars! Shokigeki no Soma, Haikyu!!, Hunter x Hunter, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, My Hero Academia, Naruto Shippuden, One Piece, and the Crunchyroll Original Tower of God.

Crunchyroll General Manager Joanne Waage had this to say in regards to the news, "Crunchyroll’s global growth has been incredible. We launched in 2006, and it took us about 10 years to hit one million subscribers. It took us only two years after that to break two million, and even less than that to hit three million subscribers where we are today. But, we don’t just measure success based on paying subscribers. We have an active and growing AVOD community of over 70 million registered users. Our goal has always been to grow the love of anime globally, and these numbers show our labor of love is paying off -- and this is just the beginning.” There are also many other components used to bring the company to the milestone that it has reached and can be seen below!

Crunchyroll Originals - Earlier this year, Crunchyroll announced its inaugural slate of Crunchyroll Originals, with 12 total series announced thus far. The first two originals, “Tower of God,” a Crunchyroll and WEBTOON Production, and “The God of High School,” have both set new viewership records on the platform, trending worldwide at launch and becoming some of the top series during their respective anime seasons.

Ecommerce - Crunchyroll has launched more than 20 Crunchyroll Loves collections, the brand’s in-house streetwear line, featuring rapper, songwriter and singer Megan Thee Stallion, the iconic franchise GODZILLA, and legendary horror manga artist Junji Ito, alongside beloved series “Mobile Suit Gundam Wing,” and “DARLING in the FRANXX” to name a few.

Crunchyroll Games - Crunchyroll has helped launch seven games to date, reaching more than a combined 500,000 monthly players, with more to come before the end of the year. The most recent game, “Mass for the Dead,” which was released at the end of April with strong fan engagement, is based on the anime series “Overlord.”

Distribution - Earlier this year, Crunchyroll and HBO Max teamed up to bring fans more anime. Crunchyroll currently curates the Crunchyroll hub on HBO Max, bringing select fan-favorite titles to the platform each quarter. Crunchyroll has also announced several linear TV partnerships, including curating anime for the Toonami block on Adult Swim and for a special anime block for TNT Comedy in Germany. Crunchyroll EMEA also distributed the popular sports series “Captain Tsubasa” across eight countries on more than 40 linear TV channels.

Consumer Products - Crunchyroll currently manages merchandising rights for more than 350 anime titles, working with more than 100 global licensees to provide anime fans with the best lifestyle, fashion, and home goods products from their favorite series.

Events - In 2019, Crunchyroll participated in more than 190 events across 18 countries, reaching more than 22 million fans. This year, Crunchyroll has participated in 21 virtual events across Crunchyroll, Anime Digital Network, Anime on Demand, and KAZÉ. Crunchyroll also hosts the Anime Awards, the brand’s yearly celebration of the best in anime, reaching more than 11 million votes this year (up from five million the year before), with more than half coming from international fans. Crunchyroll also hosts an annual anime convention, Crunchyroll Expo, and will introduce a Virtual Crunchyroll Expo this labor day weekend.

Community - Crunchyroll serves the global anime community, managing more than 350 social channels that cater to more than 40 million anime fans. This also includes the publication of Crunchyroll News, the owned and operated editorial arm of Crunchyroll read by more than two and a half million fans per month, connecting the global anime community with breaking industry news, in depth features, and cultural commentary focused on Japanese animation, manga, and more.



With its continually growing fanbase and drive to create and distribute content that stands out among its contemporaries, Crunchyroll won't be stopping its hustle any time soon. Don't forget to share your thoughts on the news in the comments below!



Crunchyroll offers fans the world’s largest anime library with more than 1,000 titles and 30,000 episodes, with select series simulcast in 8 languages day and date with premiere in Japan. Crunchyroll is available in more than 200 countries and territories to more than 70 million registered users, three million subscribers and more than 40 million followers across social media.



Everyone can take their first step into the world of Crunchyroll by checking out their official site here!