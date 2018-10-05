DARLING IN THE FRANXX: Pre-Orders Now Available For Exclusive Strelizia Figure From Bandai
Just recently pre-orders have officially opened up for the new figure of Strelizia from the popular anime show Darling In The Franxx. The figure is being created by Bandai and is part of the line called "Robot Spirits". Read on for the full details of the product.
The figure is fully articulated and painted, but it is not to scale. It comes in at a height of 160 mm or 6.3". The figure also comes with 2 optional expression parts, 2 types of right hands, Queen Pike, Shield and a Connector joint. Here is a few screenshots of Strelizia down below for your viewing pleasure:
The new figure will retail for $55 US dollars and is expected to arrive in Feburary of 2019. Here is the full description of product below:
The Strelizia, the main mecha from Darling in the Franxx, joins Tamashii Nation's flagship brand, Robot Spirits! Designer Shigedo Koyama oversaw the production, ensuring anime-accurate proportions. A special stand is included, allowing you to display it with the S.H.Figuarts Zero Two (sold separately). Includes two optional expression parts to expand your display possibilities. In addition, the set includes two types of right hands, a Queen Pike, a shield, and a connector joint.
