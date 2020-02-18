DIGIMON ADVENTURE: LAST EVOLUTION KIZUNA Has A New TV Spot
With less than a week before its release, Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna proves that it still has a few more surprises up its sleeve and even more to offer for its viewers. The film promises to be the final adventure for the digidestined and will that its time to pull out all of the stops. The Twitter for the film has released an awesome new TV spot to help build the climactic excitement.
The final adventure of Tai and Agumon has released a brand new TV spot that promises intense action and brand new digivolutions. Hit the jump to check it out!
The new TV spot shows fans the final battle of the film, with the Digimon ready to fight whatever challenges them, and two new evolutions for Agumon and Gabumon. Make sure to check it out below!
Excited for the new film? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments! Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna releases, across Japan in about 4 days!
