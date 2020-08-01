DIGIMON ADVENTURE: LAST EVOLUTION KIZUNA Is Coming To US Screens
Digimon is a series that began in Japan but when it made its way to North America, it became a cultural phenomenon that was able to hold its own with the likes of Pokemon for a very long time. The series has touched generations of hearts and taught lifes most difficult lessons such as loss, but also its most important; bonds and friendship. Now, as some viewers begin to get older so do the characters and after the hit Digimon Adventure tri series, fans will be treated to the final adventure for Tai and Agumon in Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna. Not only in Japan but also, now in the US.
The closing chapter in the revived Digimon Adventure story is making its way to US screens. Hit the jump to find out the release date for the film!
The new film will follow Tai and the digidestined as they realized while a new therat approaches, the bonds begin to break begin the children and their partners as Tai has to come to grips with while adulthood is fast approaching, Agumon will not be there to experience it with him. Needless to say this film will test the mettle of even its most lowal fans. Fans will now not only be able to experience it in Japan but also in the US. Excited for the new film? We would love to hear your thoughts! Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna will release in Japan on February 21st and in the US on March 25th and tickets will go on sale on February 7th.
