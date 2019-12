DIGIMON ADVENTURE: LAST EVOLUTION KIZUNA Releases New Trailer

Growth is hard. It involes changes and letting go. Sometimes people hold onto what you can of a different time, to remember it. But what happens when you can't?presents this question as the Digi-destined, now in college, learn that Digimon are disappearing during this pivitol point in their lives. Fans of the show may not know what will happen but what is potentially coming is written on the walls. A new trailer has been revealed that gives us the iconic theme "Butterfly" and tells us in a tagline; "For all Digi-destined who walked the path with Digimon..." Check it out below!Excited for the new film? Share your thoughts in the usual spot as the film releases, in Japan, on February 21st, 2020.