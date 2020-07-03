DIGIMON ADVENTURE: New English Subbed Trailer Released For Reboot

Digimon Adventure is back and ready to change the lives of a whole new audience! Hit the jump to see the latest trailer for Digimon Adventure:!

As the story of Digimon Adventure closes with the film Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna, it is only fair that new fans of the series get to experience the awesome stories, in the digital world, with a brand new strory perspectiv efor the digidestined. Digimon Adenture: is a brand new reboot of the original series that puts the classic digidestined in the modern times, just as their adventure begins.



The story follows a young Taichi, in the year 2020, as he tries to et to his mom and sister, who are stuck on a train that won't stop. On his journey he is plunged in to the digital world with the rest of the digidestined and his new partner, Agumon. A brand new English dubbed trailer has been released hat can be seen below! Make sure to check it out!







Exciited for the new reboot? Wondering what changes will be made? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments below! Digimon Adventure: premiers, in Japan, on April 5th!

