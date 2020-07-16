DORAEMON: NOBITA'S NEW DINOSAUR New Video Announcement Released For August Premiere Of New Movie

The latest film in the long-running franchise, Doraemon: Nobita's New Dinosaur , has released a brand new special video for the new release date, following a delay. Hit the jump to check out the new video!

The character of Doraemon is one of the most iconic children's characters in Japan. For children, Doraemon is as recognized as Hello Kitty and Totoro; and has probably been around for twice as long as them!

Doraemon has existed for 50 years, initially beginning in the pages of his very own manga by Fujiko F. Fujio. From there, the character has branched off into different forms of media, including multiple manga spin-offs, video games, anime, and movies.

To date, a total of 39 animated films have been released with the titular character, but 2020 will mark the milestone 40th film in the franchise with, Doraemon: Nobita's New Dinosaur. Not to be confused with the movie that shares a similar title, Doraemon: Nobita's Dinosaur, the newest film is an entirely new and original story.

The new movie will also mark the 50th anniversary of the character, and to build excitement for the new movie; a special video has begun to stream that thanks the viewers for being so patient on the release during the COVID-19 pandemic. Make sure to check out the video below and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments!





The film's story begins with Nobita meeting two twin dinosaurs named Kyu and Myu. Despite the film's similarity in title to Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Dinosaur , the first film in the franchise , the story is completely different. The new film is the franchise 's 40th, and it marks the 50th anniversary of the original manga.



Doraemon: Nobita's New Dinosaur is coming to theaters in Japan on August 7th!