DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY, MIRAI And Others Get Nominated For A Japan Academy Prize

The official Japan Academy Prize Association has announced the nominees in the Animation of the Year category for the 42nd annual awards. Here are the five titles that have been nominated:
Dragon Ball Super: Broly
penguin highway
Mirai
Detective Conan: Zero the Enforcer
Okko's Inn
Here are the actors and acresses nominated for the Newcomer of the Year award
Yurina Hirate
Kyōko Yoshine
Taishi Nakagawa
Ryō Narita
Ryō Yoshizawa
Dragon Ball Super: Broly, has earned over 3.3 billion yen (30.3 million dollars) in 24 days since its launch. This makes Broly the fastest film in the Dragon Ball franchise to reach the 3 billion mark, it also sold more than 1.5 million tickets in Japan.
The movie will hit U.S. theaters tomorrow. The movie hit Japan in December 14. Tatsuya Nagamine is directing the film, Akira Toriyama (original creator) wrote the script and did character design, Gen Fukunaga is the executive producer and Norihito Sumitomo produces the music.
The anime series that serves as a prequel to this upcoming film is Dragon Ball Super which aired from July 5, 2015 to March 25, 2018 and has 131 episodes in total. The series was directed by Tatsuya Nagamine who also was the episode director as well as storyboard writer, Kimitoshi Chioka helped direct some episodes and Megumi Ishitani wrote some scripts.
