DRAGON GOES HOUSE-HUNTING: New Promo Released For The Upcoming Anime

As the release of the anime Dragon Goes House-Hunting gets closer to its premiere, its first promo has begun streaming! Hit the jump to check out the brand new footage!

Kawo Tanuki and Choco Aya's Dragon Goes House-Hunting manga series goes to show just how fascinating a premise can be when giving an outlandish world a straightforward plot. Released in 2016 in the pages of Mag Garden's Monthly Comic Garden, the series follows a dragon who isn't as much of a success as his family, who goes house-hunting after he was kicked out by his folks.

The manga was revealed to be such a success that the series is even being published in English through Seven Seas Entertainment! Its massive appeal has also allowed it to be adapted into an excellent new anime series!

This new show will share the same title as the manga and is being developed over at Signal.MD. While not too much has been revealed, it has been confirmed that director Haruki Kasugamori will be working on the series along with a very talented team.

To make sure that fans know of the new series, the first official promo has been released and features a ton of brand new footage! While there is no official release date announced, there is no doubt that this show will be something to look forward to.

With the new series coming, now is a great time to start reading up on the series. Make sure to check out the new promo video, and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments below!





When a dragon fails to live up to the fearsome standards set for him, his family kicks him out. He embarks on a quest to find a new home, but soon finds that life on the road is no place for a cowardly beast of legend. In a fantasy world full of elves, dwarves, and other mythical creatures, where everyone wants a piece of him—literally!—the frustrations of house-hunting reach a whole new level.



Dragon Goes House-Hunting is coming soon!