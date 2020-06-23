DROPKICK ON MY DEVIL!: According To The Author, A Third Season Is Coming...Someday

The hilarious anime series about a demon who just wants to go home, by way of murdering her summoner, Dropkick on My Devil! has announced a third season is coming..someday. Hit the jump for more details!

Sometimes, when people decide to summon a demon, the subject being summoned can't wait to cause chaos and mischief in the world. Other times they want nothing more than to go back home, even if that means using every chance they have to kill their summoner. That's the basic premise for Yikuwo's Dropkick on My Devil!

Based on a manga series that released in 2012, on Flex Comix's web magazine Comic Meteor, the anime series was as much of a hit as the manga. The anime even spawned a sequel series titled, Dropkick on My Devil!! Dash, with season 1 streaming on Amazon Prime Video and season 2 streaming on Crunchyroll.

The anime's main allure is the comedy of these overly cute characters, and the over the top violence that follows them. After the conclusion of the show's second season, however, many fans have been waiting for a third season.

In a recent Twitter post from the series' creator, that third season was confirmed to be on its way! Just, not any time soon, sadly. According to the tweet, Yukiwo announced that there would definitely be a third season someday, thanking the fans for their continued support.

While it may not be the news expected, a little bit definitely goes a long way, in this case. Make sure to share your thoughts on the update in the comments!

The original comedy manga by Yukiwo centers on Yurine Hanazono, a college student who summons Jashin-chan, a demon from the underworld. Now they must live together in a run-down apartment in Tokyo's Jinbōchō district. If Yurine dies, Jashin-chan gets to go back to the underworld, so she constantly plots to kill Yurine.

Dropkick on My Devil! will return someday soon!