DROPKICK ON MY DEVIL!! DASH: Crunchyroll Adds New Episode To Series

The anime series, Dropkick on my Devil!! Dash, has recently had a brand new episode added to the series, thanks to Crunchyroll! Make sure to hit the jump for more!

The first season of the series, Dropkick on my Devil!! Dash, released back in 2018 and was a massive hit with fans. The series adapts Yukiwo's manga series Dropkick on my Devil! The manga premiered back in 2012 under Flex Comic's Comic Meteor web magazine. The second season of the series, Dropkick on my Devil!! Dash originally premiered back in early April of this year.

The second season of the series has a total of 11 episodes as of now, telling the story of an evil god from Hell who is sent to earth by a witch, that she tries to kill while also hanging out wit hher friends from both Heaven and Hell. The series plays the subjcect matter as light hearted and there is definitely no shortage of laughs. Recently, it was revelaed, after the conclusion of the season; that they had one more episode to release!

The now listed 12th episode of the season is titled the 'Chitrose episode'; the episode tells the story of a new character named "Lierre" and she has one goal that has yet to be revealed. The episode is a partnership with Chitrose's hometown tax program and plans to inform viewers on the process and incentives of this tax program. The episode will begin streaming on Crunchyroll this Thursday.





Excited for the new episode? Happy to get more Dropkick on my Devil!! Dash? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments!