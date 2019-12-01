DYANMIC CHORD Stage Play Adaptation Reveals Premiere Date
The staff behind the stage play adaptation of the Dynamic Chord franchise has revealed the premiere date of the project. The stage play titled DYNAMIC CHORD the Stage will run from May 10-15 in the Hulic Hall Tokyo with Satoko Okazaki writing the screenplay and Kojiro Ishioka serving as the director.
Developer Honeybee Black's musical themed visual novel, Dynamic Chord, has inspired a stage play adaptation and it just revealed its premiere date. Here is more information.
The franchise started off as a Windows game back in December 26, 2014, developed and published by Honeybee Black. Two years later, Dynamic Chord V Edition came out and included new additions to the game, making the scope bigger and giving players more content to enjoy.
The anime series ran from October 5, 2017 to December 22, 2017 with 12 episodes. Shigenori Kageyama directed it, Studio Pierrot animated the project and Sentai Filmworks holds the English license and the show can be found in Crunchyroll with English subtitles.
Dynamic Chord is a record company and music agency representing the hottest artists right now with, in particular, four of the country's most popular bands.
They are rêve parfait with its own unique world view and progressive sound, Liar-S, an emo rock band, KYOSO, a group of highly-polished performers, and apple-polisher, which fuses dance with rock and roll. Against the backdrop of Japan's four seasons, comes a realistically depicted documentary movie about the encounters, breakups and trajectory of these 16 band members as they vie for musical preeminence.
DYNAMIC CHORD the Stage is out on May 10
