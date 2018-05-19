EVANGELION XR Coaster Returning to Universal Studios Japan This Year

Universal Studios Japan is bringing back their hit Evangelion attraction this summer for guests. Hit the jump for all the details.

On July 6th, Universal Studios Japan will be bringing back their hit Evangelion: You can (not) survive XR Coaster. The ride itself is a 360 VR roller coaster experience that puts you in the middle of a heated battle within the city. While the ride may not hold all of those integral moral themes and conundrums; you can bet that the energy is there! There is even a short video to show off what will be coming! Check it out below.







The ride will be located where the current Final Fantasy attraction is and will be coming this July. Are you excited for the returning attraction or going to be picking up a ticket? Share your excitement in the usual spot!

