EX-ARM: Upcoming Anime Announces Voice Actors For The Main Cast Of The Series

The highly anticipated anime adaption of the Ex-Arm manga has recently announced the voice cast for the three main characters! Hith the jump to check out who has joined the new series!

In 2015, Shueisha's Grand Jump launched the science fiction series, Ex-Arm. The series was created by Shinya Komi and HiRock and told the story of a young man who, after a terrible accident, awakens in the future with only his brain intact and tied to a special weapon. Helping the officers he works with, the young man fights to get his memories and body back.

The series was a massive success upon release and was later moved to the Shonen Jump+ app, where it published for two years before concluding in 2019. As the success of the series was maintained, an anime series was later announced to be coming this year that will stream on Crunchyroll.

As the COVID-19 pandemic began to spread through the world, however, the release was pushed to a still undecided date later down the line. That being said, the creators are still making sure to release news to fans, which include new casting announcements!

Recently, the staff of the series has announced the three main character's voice actors that include Soma Saito, Mikako Komatsu, and Akari Kito as Akira Natsume, Minami Uezono, and Arma respectively. With the new reveals, fans will be able to get an idea of what these characters may sound like! Make sure to share your thoughts on the news in the comments section!





Ex-Arm is premiering, in Japan, as soon as the studio announces the new release date.