FATE/GRAND ORDER And Seiko Collaborate To Bring New Watch Based On Miyamoto Musashi
With the Fate festival still going on, it has been announced that the watch company Seiko and Fate/Grand Order have collaborated once again! They have collaborated once in the past, so this will be the second time they have worked together in pleasing fans. This time they bring fans a watch based on the Saber-class Servant in the game named Miyamoto Musashi, complete with her twin swords! Check out the watch in the images down below:
The watch features theme colors of red, goldd, and blue, matching Musashi's outfit. The blue and gold watch face is decorated with kanji and a spiral based on her hair ornament, with watch hands modeled after her swords. On the inside of the red watch band it features the same floral design as her obi, with her name engraved on the side of the watch itself and a Chaldean crest on the back.
You can also buy a matching display stand (decorated with a Chaldea crest as well), so you can show it off even when it's not on your wrist!
The watch will sell for 45,000 yen (about 425 US dollars) on its own, and 48,000 yen (about 455 Us dollars) with the display stand included. Pre-orders are currently open and will stay open until September 30th, with the items shipping out in January 2020.
What are your thoughts on the watch? Are you a Fate/Grand Order fan? Who is your favorite character in the game? Let us know your answers in the comments down below and stay tuned for more news!
